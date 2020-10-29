(News story) David M. Noel, who as longtime spokesman for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library helped keep the library system's story before the public, died Friday in Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla. He was 75.
He contracted coronavirus while in the hospital recuperating from heart-valve replacement surgery, said his wife, Adrienne Noel.
The couple moved in 2013 from the Reynolds Corners neighborhood of South Toledo to the Perico Bay Club near Bradenton.
Mr. Noel retired in 2000 after 28 years with the library system. He was coordinator for marketing and development. Much of his career was in that arena: public, news media, government relations.
"He was a kind person, and he was a good storyteller, and he really wanted to tell the story of the library to as many people as he could reach," said Meg Delaney, regional manager for the library system. "He came up with good campaigns and really helped us to pay attention to our external message and the way people were perceiving the library.
"The library has so many different audiences. I appreciated his ability to hone in on what would resonate with those audiences," Ms. Delaney said.
Mr. Noel was accurate and balanced when he had to convey information, said Charlie Oswanski, who retired as the library's superintendent of facilities and operations.
"Dave was a pretty calm person and a good listener," Mr. Oswanski said. "We built a lot of trust with the community. We had to be accountable and as transparent as you can be to maintain that trust, and Dave was really good at that. He was steady, trustworthy, somebody you could rely on."
Mr. Noel was working on a doctorate in history at the University of Toledo in 1971 when he took a part-time job in the library's local history department.
"It turned into a part-time job that got badly out of hand," Mr. Noel told The Blade at his retirement. He became an assistant for public relations and led the department after the previous manager retired.
His wife said: "He had a fondness for books and the right to read whatever you want to read."
He had roles as the "Authors! Authors!" series of lectures got underway and as the Library Legacy Foundation took form. As he retired, he told The Blade that he was proud to have been a bridge between the library and the community.
Early in retirement, he completed a history, through 2001, of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. In 2016, he completed a history of Toledo's Jewish community, written at the suggestion of Stanford Odesky, the market researcher best known for his election-season polls.
Mr. Noel had been working on the biographies of the library system's directors through its history, a project started at the suggestion of Clyde Scoles, the library director from 1985 until his death in 2019.
Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Coldwater, Mich., to Marvel and Jesse G. Noel, he was a 1963 graduate of Coldwater High School and received a bachelor's degree in history from Hope College. He received a master's degree in history from UT.
For years, he and his wife took camping and canoeing vacations in the wilderness of Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario.
"It was the solitude of it and the calmness there," his wife said. "We developed friendships that continue today."
He was a member of Little Flower Church in Toledo and St. Bernard Church, Anna Maria Island, Fla.
Surviving is his wife, the former Adrienne Wilczynski, whom he married May 28, 1976.
A memorial Mass is to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Bernard Church, Anna Maria Island, Fla. A video of services will be posted on YouTube and at forevermissed.com.
His wife suggests tributes to the Library Legacy Foundation at Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.