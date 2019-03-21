David M. Walrod



David M Walrod, 48, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynne Walrod. He is survived by his parents, David and Judy Walrod and his brothers, Bryant (Norah), Marc (Kim) and Lynne's parents, Robert and Katherine Fagan. He was a brother-in-law to Regina Creen and Liz Fagan. He was a loving uncle to Jacob, Caitlyn, Brandon, Melanie, Scarlett and Izzie. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales high school and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Miami University. He then obtained his M.B.A. from the University of Toledo. David was working his dream job as the Director of Research at a large investment firm on Wall Street. He was a boss, a leader and he was highly respected by his peers in his field.



He also had earned his CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), the highest level in the world of finance that you can achieve.



He was an avid sports fan, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Red Wings and he was a season ticket holder for the New York Yankees. He was a man and a friend to everyone, but most importantly he was a man who loved his wife Lynne more than anything. He was an extraordinary personality, a wonderful soul and an intense friend. He was a dedicated son and a role model for his younger brothers. His fiercely loyal spirit will forever prevail through his family and friends.



Friends will be received Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Noon at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a scholarship fund that has been established in his name at St. Francis de Sales High School (sfstoledo.org/davidmwalrod). Condolences may be made to the family at



www.witzlershank.com





