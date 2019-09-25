Home

1952 - 2019
David Martinez, 67 of Sterling Virginia died on August 22nd, 2019. David was born August 13, 1952 in Pemberville, Ohio to Jose and Maria Martinez. He attended Eastwood High School and was a graduate of Terra Technical College in Fremont, Ohio. He began his career with British Petroleum and later became Washington DC Operations Chief Inspector for FM Global.

David was a travel enthusiast who enjoyed golf, boating, cycling, skiing and hiking.

He is survived by two sisters, Irene Faithful and Ann Farley; five brothers, Daniel, Carlos, Mario, Ricardo, and Tomas Martinez; 15 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews; and his life partner Linda Cregger.

A private memorial is scheduled for his immediate family.

Please consider donating to The and to Head Trauma Research.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019
