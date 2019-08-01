The Blade Obituaries
David "Mike" McNamee


1951 - 2019
David "Mike" McNamee

David "Mike" McNamee died after a courageous year long battle with cancer. He died July 28, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He is survived by his devoted wife, Donna; daughter, Amanda; son, Joe and stepsons, Chris (Mimi) and Joe (Maria)Tumasian. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and several special nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Marilyn Condon; his father, William McNamee and best friend & brother, Bill McNamee. Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Walker Funeral Home on Sylvania Ave. with a mass held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Blessed Sacrament church. The family requests attendees to wear Michigan colors to either service in honor of Mike.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019
