David Michael Callahan
David Michael Callahan was born on June 9, 1955, to Harold and Martha Callahan in Columbus, Ohio. David passed away on October 25, 2019, at the age of 64, due to complications of throat cancer. David graduated from Whitehall Yearling High School. He worked for the Kroger Company for 10 years and eventually worked alongside his father for Callahan Properties. David was a free spirit and loved boating and fishing for most of his life on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing out of Daytona Beach, FL where he resided for the last 6 years. David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Schleppi. He is survived by his sister, Carol Pozz; nephew, Michael Pozz (Maria); nieces, Patricia Pozz Ruby, Jennifer Pozz (Keith Dotson), Kim Tebo (Don); nephew, Rick Schleppi (Paula); 5 great nieces, 3 great nephews, and multiple cousins and friends from Columbus, Lake Erie, and Florida. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at the Schoedinger Funeral Chapel Grove City, 3920 Broadway, where the funeral will be held at 12:00 noon. A private burial will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate contributions in David's memory be made to The James Comprehensive Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of David.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019