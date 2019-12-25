|
David Michael Vasko
David Michael Vasko, 70, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on May 28, 1949, in Toledo to Joseph and Pearl (Vitosky) Vasko.
On November 28, 1970, David married Gail Phillips in Toledo. Dave was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on December 24, 1974, and was a member of the Oak Harbor, Ohio, congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Dave learned the electrical trade as a young man at the side of his father, who owned Vasko Electric. Later he went to work as an electrician for the Ford Motor Company at their plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Dave is survived by his wife, Gail; his 3 children, Dane Vasko, Joel (Katie) Vasko and Abigail (Rob) Williams; and his 6 grandchildren, Madison Vasko, Alex and Scarlett Williams, Willa, Charlee and Sonny Vasko. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Allan and Karen Vasko.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7701 W. St. Rt. 163, Oak Harbor, Ohio, 43449. A memorial service for Dave will begin at 1:30 p.m. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory assisted his family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551; or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019