David P. BamfordDavid P. Bamford, 51, originally from Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his sister, Lisa; and mother, Mary. He is survived by his father, Paul; sisters, Erin and Rachel (Carlo); nieces, Genevieve and Mackenzie; and his fiancé, Melissa. To leave condolences for his family, please visit www.schoedinger.com and www.walkerfuneralhomes.com