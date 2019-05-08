Services Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Brighton Church of the Nazarene 7669 Brighton Rd Brighton , MI View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Brighton Church of the Nazarene 7669 Brighton Rd Brighton , MI View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Kuehnl Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David P. Kuehnl

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) HOWELL, Mich. - David P. Kuehnl, a Toledo native who operated a greater-Detroit heating service and devoted himself to faith and family, died April 26 at his residence in Howell, Mich. He was 79.



The cause of death was pancreatic cancer, said his daughter, Shannon Kuehnl.



"He told us that he wasn't scared to die because he knew he was going to heaven," said his daughter. "But it broke his heart to leave my mom, and the kids, and the grandkids, because he wouldn't get to see them prosper, and spend time with them."



Mr. Kuehnl was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Toledo, to Harold and Phyllis Kuehnl. Both of his parents - who themselves were born in the city - had owned the Kuehnl Groceries market downtown.



His father died prematurely, so Mr. Kuehnl stayed to help his mother with the business.



"He decided to put his life on hold and help his mother at the store," Ms. Kuehnl said. "That seems to be how he lived the rest of his life.



"He helped everybody else first," she said.



Faith was paramount to him, and it developed during a time at Bible camp when he was 13 years old, his daughter said. Mr. Kuehnl was ultimately a constant and comfortable presence for many people. He worked hard and gave to others, she said.



He enlisted in the Air Force in 1957, serving as a jet mechanic and assignment instructor. He spent 17 years in the Air Force Reserves.



Mr. Kuehnl joined Toledo Trust Co., moving up the ranks to become one of its youngest managers during his roughly 20-year tenure, Ms. Kuehnl said.



He met his wife, Elaine Kuehnl, in 1961 at a vegetable stand he regularly passed before asking her for a date. The two married June 29, 1962. He always put her first, his daughter said.



Every day, Mr. Kuehnl would leave his wife a note on the counter. She would reply, and sign it "Q7."



That was the jukebox code for "P.S. I Love You," which was the song to which the couple had first danced.



In 1976, Mr. Kuehnl and his brother, Michael Kuehnl, purchased Radiant Energy Systems in Wixom, Mich. They enjoyed going into business for themselves and through a family partnership, his family said. He spent 43 years with the business.



Mr. Kuehnl's son, Thadd, said his dad was a man of integrity and moral character.



"He's going to make you feel like the most important person in the room when he talks to you," said the younger Mr. Kuehnl.



Thadd Kuehnl called his father a perfect role model of the customer-first mentality.



"If things get tight or tough, I try to follow that mode. It's always the right path," he said.



Mr. Kuehnl is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Thadd; daughters, Shannon and Heather; brothers, Michael and Glenn; sisters, Barbara Parrish and Suzanne Kuehnl; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



