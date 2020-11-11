I could write a chapter in the book about Dave, and the stories I could tell! He was like a brother to me, often teasing me & giving me advice, but I always knew he was a big teddy bear inside. He spent many days with my family thru the years, in both Perrysburg & California. It was just like Dave to give me one last gift when I saw him on my birthday in August 2019: he, Gary & Joe met my brother, niece & I at Tony Packos during our quick visit to Toledo. So glad we made that happen! My heart goes out to Kelly, Tanner, Jamie, and Gary. Rest assured that he, Joyce, and my mother are all together whooping it up in heaven. Until we meet again, he will be greatly missed.

Jackie

Friend