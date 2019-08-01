|
David Paul Freitag
David Paul Freitag, age 64, of Toledo, passed away July 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. David was born December 30, 1954 in Toledo to Paul and Carol (Kelsey) Freitag. He was employed with Warren County School District as a custodian before retiring. David was a member of Calvary Bible Chapel. He enjoyed fishing, camping, auto detailing and was an animal lover.
He is survived by his fiancée, Karen A. Crook; brother, Steven (Shirley) Freitag; and special friend, John (Sue) Johnson.
Dave is preceded in death by his father, mother and step father Carol and David Brisbin; brother, Gary and sister, Debbie.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Calvary Bible Chapel (Impact Church) 3740 W. Alexis Rd. Private interment will follow at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society in David's memory.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019