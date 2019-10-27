Home

David Paul "Huck" Huckels


1961 - 2019
David Paul "Huck" Huckels Obituary
David "Huck" Paul Huckels

David "Huck" Paul Huckels, 58, of Berkey, OH, passed away peacefully October 12, 2019, at home. He was born April 11, 1961 to Ernest and Lillian (Rohan) Huckels. Dave grew up in Sylvania and graduated from Sylvania Southview High School in 1979. He began employment with the Parks and Forestry Division of the City of Sylvania, where he served more than 34 years, before retiring this year.

Dave is survived by his wife Roberta; stepsons, D.J., Josh, and Ben; grandchildren, Ava, Lilly, Adi, and Emi; brothers, Patrick (Vivi), Jon (Lynne), and Paul (Kari) Huckels; and his constant K-9 companion, Boudy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother Jackie Huckels.

Dave's life will be celebrated November 2nd from 11:00 a.m. until 3 :00 p.m. at the Sylvania Moose. Please come and share your memories.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Dave's memory are asked to consider Nature's Nursery, Whitehouse, Ohio, Maumee Valley Beekeepers, or the Promedica Hospice.

Dave's family would like to thank the staff of Promedica Hospice for their compassionate care. Brother in law Bob Ott; and dear friend Kelly McHugh who were at his side nearly every day. "I could have never done it without you all".

It was David's wish to be cremated and taken to many of his favorite places. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
