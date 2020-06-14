David Pegorsch



David Pegorsch, 93, formerly of Maumee, OH, died June 6, 2020, in Coldwater, OH. He was born January 11, 1927, in Toledo, OH, to the late William and Helen (Sass) Pegorsch. Seventy three years ago he married Wilma "Mikie" Stritzel, who survives.



Dave is also survived by: his children, Michael (Vicki), Pegorsch, Cathy (David) Vogelpohl, Kellie (Melvin) Salsbury and Becky Pegorsch (Sam Lewis); grandchildren, Tiffani (Travis) Elmore, Peter (Jenny) Vogelpohl, Brian (Melissa) Pegorsch, Jennifer (Eric) Birt, Chris Salsbury; great grandchildren, Leah and Ryleigh Vollmer, Zoe Vogelpohl, Mason and Carter Birt; and sister-in-law, Rosie Pegorsch.



Preceding him in death are his brothers, Ralph, Elmer, Melvin, Clyde and Kenneth.



Dave was Vice President for Buckeye News Company. He was a World War II Naval Veteran having served on the U.S.S. Fall River and participated in the Honor Flight. He was a member of the Maumee United Methodist Church, a Boy Scout Leader, a trustee for Toledo Elks, involved with Maumee Little League, and loved playing golf as a member of Valleywood Golf Club. His radiant smile contributed to his claim to fame on TV commercials and billboards for Meals on Wheels and Briarwood Village.



The Family thanks Briarwood Village in Coldwater, OH, for the care they gave him. Please consider making a donation to Briarwood Village's Activity Fund or the Maumee United Methodist Church.



Dave chose to donate his body to U.T. Medical School for the advancement of science. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.





