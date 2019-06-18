|
David R. Bittner
David R. Bittner, 65, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. David was born December 5, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Margaret (Yarcso) Bittner. David was retired from CSX Railroad where he worked as a conductor. A lifelong lover of music, David was a member of the Velvetone Choraliers and Excalibur productions. He loved singing, acting, and was an all-around "Goofball" with a fun heart!
David is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughter, Stephanie (Mickey) Shanks; son, David " Mike" Bittner; step-children, Chris (Kaley) Conley, and Bryan Nissen; mother, Margaret Bittner; grandchildren, Brenden and Makenna Shanks and Abby and Christopher Conley; siblings, Albert (Lynne) Bittner, Connie (Fred) West, and Betsy (Ron) Sutphin; and sister-in-law, Shelley Lorenz. He was preceded in death by his father, George.
A Celebration of David's life will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 8:00pm at Christ Dunberger American Legion Post, 4925 Pickle Road, Oregon. Memorials may be directed to Oakshade Grove. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
