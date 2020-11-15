David R. Erdman
05/14/1953 - 11/05/2020
David R. Erdman, age 67, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in his home. Dave was born on May 14, 1953, to Russell Edward and Evelyn (Sankiewicz) Erdman. He was a 1971 graduate of Woodward High School. Dave earned his BS degree in business at the University of Toledo and his BS in education at Bowling Green State University.
Dave was employed for the City of Toledo in the Parks and Recreation Department. He worked concessions for all the city parks; he was the Toledo City pool manager. He started his education career at DeVilbiss High School as business education (DECA) where he ran the Tiger Grill. Later, he took over the school store. He was head football and wrestling coach at DeVilbiss along with assisting the athletic director. When DeVilbiss closed in 1991, he finished his teaching career at Bowsher High School. While at Bowsher he was a small business management (DECA) where he helped run the school store there. In addition to his busy work schedule, Dave also ran his own silk screen shop on the side (The Screening Station).
Dave enjoyed boating; his membership at Ottawa River Yacht Club where he served as financial secretary; riding his Harley; spending time at his home on Kelley's Island but most of all spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a relentless Ohio State fan. Dave was also a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Dave will be remembered by others as the life of the party. He was a jokester, kind hearted, family man, motivational, and would help and take care of others with anything they needed. His loved ones will miss his voicemail messages, watching him throw things over the aisle at the grocery store and most of all being able to call him for anything at anytime.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Evelyn Erdman; daughters, Ashley (Bill Oberdorf) Erdman, Kelcey (Adam Stark) Erdman; grandchildren, Averi and Ethan Stark, Caleb and Asher Oberdorf; sister, Nancy Waters; nieces, Gretchen (Matt) and Heather (Armando). He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Erdman; brother-in-law; Harold Waters.
Memorial service will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in May. Memorial donations can be directed towards Messiah Lutheran Church or Ottawa River Yacht Club. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. Online condolences can be made at walkerfuneralhomes.comwww.walkerfuneralhomes.com