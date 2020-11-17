(News story) David R. Erdman, a longtime coach and educator, died Nov. 5 in his Rossford home. He was 67.



He died of cancer, daughter Ashley Erdman said.



Mr. Erdman retired in 2011 after teaching small-business management for 20 years at Bowsher High, where he was also athletic director for 12 years until he stepped down from that position in 2009 for health reasons. He also helped run the school store.



Before that, he taught small-business management at the former DeVilbiss High, where he also was the head football and wrestling coach and assistant athletic director. He worked there since he started his teaching career in the early 1980s until the school closed in 1991.



In retirement, Mr. Erdman coached football at Ottawa Hills High until retiring permanently a few years ago.



Christine Coleman, a former co-worker at Bowsher High, said he was a demanding coach and teacher.



"He was no-nonsense," she said. "He expected his student athletes to run through the brick wall for their school and their teammates. And he expected the same from his students. He wanted them to work beyond their potential."



Mr. Erdman also owned and operated a screen-printing shop out of his basement from its inception in the early 1980s until 2019, when he closed it.



He was born May 14, 1953 in Toledo to Evelyn and Russell Erdman.



He graduated in 1971 from Woodward High and received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1975 from the University of Toledo. He continued his education at Bowling Green State University, graduating a few years later with a bachelor's degree in education.



At different times, Mr. Erdman managed Toledo city pools and city parks' concession stands before he got his education degree and hired on at DeVilbiss.



In his free time, he enjoyed boating and motorcycling and was an avid Ohio State fan. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.



Surviving are his mother, Evelyn; daughters, Ashley and Kelcey; sister, Nancy Waters, and four grandchildren.



A memorial service will be private. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later. Arrangements are by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford.



The family suggests tributes to Messiah Lutheran Church or Ottawa River Yacht Club, where he served as financial secretary.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 17, 2020.