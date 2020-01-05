|
David R. Johnston
David R. Johnston, age 76, of Toledo, passed away December 17, 2019, at Lakes of Sylvania. David was born March 29, 1943, in Toledo to Horace and Bernice (Trout) Johnston. He was employed with the City of Toledo before retiring in 1996. David was a member Adrian Soaring Club and was Chief instructor. He enjoyed flying and was a ham radio operator.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine Braithwaite; brothers, Paul (Diane) Johnston and Phillip Johnston and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Shirl, Donald, Sam, Millie, Lucy and Raymond.
The family will receive guests Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank their care givers Eric L. and Frieda Hill, Joe Korn, Jessica Warden and Doreen, also their therapists, Josh and Angelo, Cindy the aide and Cindy the nurse and everyone else that have helped David and Christine; especially Christine's sister, Charlotte and her sons, John Peter and Miguel.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA or a no kill shelter of the donor's choice in David's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020