Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Johnston


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Johnston Obituary
David R. Johnston

David R. Johnston, age 76, of Toledo, passed away December 17, 2019, at Lakes of Sylvania. David was born March 29, 1943, in Toledo to Horace and Bernice (Trout) Johnston. He was employed with the City of Toledo before retiring in 1996. David was a member Adrian Soaring Club and was Chief instructor. He enjoyed flying and was a ham radio operator.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine Braithwaite; brothers, Paul (Diane) Johnston and Phillip Johnston and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Shirl, Donald, Sam, Millie, Lucy and Raymond.

The family will receive guests Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank their care givers Eric L. and Frieda Hill, Joe Korn, Jessica Warden and Doreen, also their therapists, Josh and Angelo, Cindy the aide and Cindy the nurse and everyone else that have helped David and Christine; especially Christine's sister, Charlotte and her sons, John Peter and Miguel.

Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA or a no kill shelter of the donor's choice in David's memory.

To leave a special message for David's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -