David R. Kasten
1941 - 2020
David R. Kasten

David Raymond Kasten, age 79 of Toledo, Ohio passed away September 29, 2020 in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. David was born August 26, 1941 in Toledo to Walter and Nan (Powell) Kasten. A 1959 graduate of Libbey High School, he will be remembered as a sarcastic private man who was an active Ham Radio operator K-8MWY and CB radio operator. David collected Charles Schultz "Peanuts" memorabilia, toy trains and loved fly fishing. He especially loved flying into remote lakes in Canada for fishing. He retired from Graphics Group Printing as Vice President where he started working in 1984.

Surviving are his sister, Gloria Kasten; and his great friends, Kimberly Hammell and Dick Lesko. Preceding David in death were his parents.

David's Life Celebration will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Timothy J. Loewe presiding at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
