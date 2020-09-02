David "Dave" R. Keister, Sr.
July 25, 1936 - August 31, 2020
David "Dave" R. Keister, Sr., 84, of Lambertville, MI, passed Monday, August 31, 2020, in St. Anne Mercy Hospital. Born July 25, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Merlin and Ellen (Manthey) Keister. David was a 1954 graduate from the former Macomber High School, where he lettered in tennis. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served with the 1st Calvary division in Japan. He was honorably discharged. Dave graduated from the University of Toledo and received his bachelor degree. He married Carolyn S. Palmer on August 19, 1961. Dave later received his Master's degree from Eastern Michigan University in Education. He was a lifelong member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, (Phi Alpha!). He started his teaching career at Scott High School and taught there for 8 years. He then went to on to teach at Waite High School for 24 years, where he was an OWE Coordinator. Dave was a member of the American Legion and lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo. He enjoyed bowling, tennis, playing poker, bird watching, traveling to casinos, going on cruises, cooking, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to joke and tease and if you had a nick name, he surely adored you!
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn "Alk"; children, Laurie (Dale) Drerup and David (Jenni) Keister, Jr.; brothers, Paul (Mollie) Keister and Thomas Keister; grandchildren, Joshua Keifer, Ryan Keifer, Julia Keister, and David (Robbie) Keister, III; 4 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren; his dog, Zoe and cat, Jasper. He was preceded in death by his parents. We will surly miss his bowling ball grip and his secret society of lefties.
Visitation with Social Distancing guidelines will be from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio or the charity of the donor's choice
. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at St. Anne Mercy Hospital for the care given to Dave during his stay.