1/2
David R. Korn
1939 - 2020
David R. Korn

David R. Korn, 80, of Toledo, OH passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Middle River, MD on December 14, 1939 to Ernest and Muriel (Hanna) Korn. David was one of nine children.

He attended Whitmer High School and then joined the United States Marine Corps where he served a term of 3 years. David retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. His passion was music and he took pride in his music collection. David loved dancing and singing with his brothers and friends, along with attending "Doo-Wop" concerts whenever he could. He played softball into his 70's and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and NASCAR. Anyone that knew him would know his love of his animals, dog, Cheyenne and cats, Taco and Nacho. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Barbara; children, Joseph Korn Sr., Debbie (Dave) Ollila, and Brian Korn; grandchildren, Amanda and Brittany Ollila, Robert & Joseph Korn Jr.; great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Landon Korn; sister, Phyllis Michael; brothers, Merle (Sandee) Korn, Gary (Karen) Korn, and Doug (Jennifer) Korn; sister-in-laws, Evelyn Korn and Donna Korn.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Muriel Korn; sister, Patty Korn; and brothers, Edwin (Barb) Korn, George Korn, and Richard Korn.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43623, (419-473-0300) with a Celebration of Life in honor of David beginning at 4:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus masks are required and the Celebration of Life will be limited to 30 people.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in David's memory.

To leave a special message for David's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
