David R. Krall
David R. Krall

Dave Krall, 72, was called home unexpectedly on June 25, 2020. Dave had a passion for life. He never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Dave loved having a good time whether it be at Polish festivals or family parties. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he cherished every moment with them. Dave worked for the Promedica Systems for over 30 years. He retired but went to work for Flower Hospital Oncology Department as a driver. He considered all the nurses and staff as family. Dave was passionate about golfing, fishing, and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Joanie (Mowka); son, Todd (Kelly); grandchildren Jordan (Abi), Kaden, Lyla, Ryan and Aubry; brother, Ron Krall; and extended family and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lisa. The family would like to wish a special thanks to his buddies, Dave Mowka, Ken Orzechowski and Frank Rardin. A lot of laughs and good time were shared. And also to his brother, Ron, a great brotherly bond with much strength and friendship.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Monday from 3-8:00 p.m., with scripture services at 6:30 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Special protocols including face coverings will be observed. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In keeping with family's wishes, a Celebration of Life services will be held at a future date.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
29
Service
06:30 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
