1/1
David R. Pheils Jr.
1934 - 2020
David R. Pheils, Jr.

David R. Pheils, Jr., age 86, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away September 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born February 2, 1934, in Toledo to David, Sr. and Selma (Pettengill) Pheils.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his brothers, Duane (Frances Fisher) (Maria Pheils) and Delmar Pheils; and nephew, Michael Pheils. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Pheils; sons, Jon (Pilar) Pheils and Eric Pheils; granddaughters, Anna Julia Pheils and Veronica Pheils; sister-in-law, Nancy Pheils.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will take place at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Museum of Art, Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Judicial Watch or Hillsdale College in David's memory.

To leave a special message for David's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
JoAnn, Eric and Jon. I'm so sorry for your loss. I truly enjoyed having Dave as my boss for so many years. He will be missed.
Sherri Lyons (Moore)
Friend
