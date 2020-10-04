David R. Pheils, Jr.David R. Pheils, Jr., age 86, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away September 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born February 2, 1934, in Toledo to David, Sr. and Selma (Pettengill) Pheils.In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his brothers, Duane (Frances Fisher) (Maria Pheils) and Delmar Pheils; and nephew, Michael Pheils. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Pheils; sons, Jon (Pilar) Pheils and Eric Pheils; granddaughters, Anna Julia Pheils and Veronica Pheils; sister-in-law, Nancy Pheils.The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will take place at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg.Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Museum of Art, Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Judicial Watch or Hillsdale College in David's memory.To leave a special message for David's family, please visit: