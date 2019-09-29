|
|
David R. Revenaugh
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 20, 2019, David R. Revenaugh climbed into his fishing boat for the last time, enjoying favorable lake breezes, poles, bait and some extra lures already loaded aboard, aiming to catch the "big one".
Dave was born in Toledo, Ohio, March 5, 1947 and was a long-time resident of Oregon, Ohio. He was a proud 1965 graduate of Clay High School, attended Chabot University in California and Ashland University. He married his high-school sweetheart, Mary Lou Sigurdson on June 14, 1969.
Dave loved people. Some would say he was a collector of friends. Dave had a talent for seeing the best in each person and took great pleasure in helping his friends. Professionally, Dave was able to combine these gifts with his love of sports at places like the downtown YMCA, Spring Meadows Racquetball Club and the St. James Club.
Dave was also a talented sportsman. He loved competing, especially alongside good friends. Dave won numerous city and state championships in handball and was also a competitive racket sports player. Though if anyone ever asked him about his on-court exploits, the story would inevitably trend to how great it was to team with such talented partners like George Miller or Mike Ducey.
Dave was everyone's biggest fan. His pre-game speeches were motivational, mindful and befitting a champion. But it was his post-game critiques that led us to be the victors he saw in us. It was his insight, his understanding of the game, his love of competition and his nurturing guidance that made him the champion of our hearts. His love of sports and zest for life, live on in his children and grandchildren.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Ina; in-laws Guttormur and Helen Sigurdson. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou and their three children, Ross (Berkeley), Megin and Betsy; by his father, Norman (Jane), siblings Cheryl (Charles) Petersen, Paula (Rollin) Nagel, Donald (Sue) Revenaugh; Dianne, Peg, James, Thomas (Linda) and Edward (Tammy) Sigurdson. He is survived by his grandsons, Harry, Beau, Peter and Tommy; and by his many nieces and nephews.
Thanks to University Hospital Drs. Delaney, Meripol and Davidson, and the love and care of the UH staff Kate, Nancy, Jessica and Sandy.
A celebration of Dave's life and open house will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 2-5 at American Legion Christ Dunberger Post 4925 Pickle Road in Oregon.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the YMCA Camp Storer 6941 Stony Lake RD., Jackson, Michigan 49201 or the Ronald McDonald House.
How lucky I am to have loved someone that makes saying good-bye so hard.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019