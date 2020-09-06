1/
David R. Teague
1932 - 2020

David R. Teague

David R. Teague, of Toledo, age 87, passed away on August 29th, 2020, at Genacross Wolf Creek in Holland, Ohio. He was born October 18, 1932, in Toledo to Everett and Margaret (Hoen) Teague. David was a graduate of Waite High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a Manager for the A&P and IGA grocery stores for many years. David married Irma (Ambrose) also of Toledo, on August 2, 1958. In 1960, David and Irma purchased one of the first homes in the new development of Lincoln Green in Springfield Township. Here they raised two children and lived for many years. He was a member of the Maumee Senior Center, VFW Holland Post, and Amateur Radio Operator and Mobile Radio Clubs, (KA8TXG).

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma Teague; siblings, Morris, Dick, George, Ken, Jim, Bob, Frank, Dorothy, Jerri, Martha, Mary, and Pat; and grand-daughter, Alexanderia Teague. He is survived by his sons, David B. (Trisha) Teague and Ronald S. Teague; grandchildren, Samantha (Adrian) Lopez and David J. Teague; and his great-grandchild, Faye Lopez.

Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private and a Celebration of David's Life will be held at a later date.

To leave a special message for David's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
