Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
David Rollin Fording


1943 - 2020
David Rollin Fording

David R. Fording passed away on December 31, 2019. Dave was the son of Ruth and Harry Fording (both deceased) and was born on January 6, 1943. He is survived by his children Timothy Fording (Kathie), Tammy Adkins (Bob) and Torrey Owens (Jerry); his sister Patricia Taylor (Robert) and 10 grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Gloria, daughter Tracy (Eric), brother James, and sister Nancy (Jack). A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 4th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation following until 5:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S Coy Road, Oregon, OH

Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -