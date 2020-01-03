|
David Rollin Fording
David R. Fording passed away on December 31, 2019. Dave was the son of Ruth and Harry Fording (both deceased) and was born on January 6, 1943. He is survived by his children Timothy Fording (Kathie), Tammy Adkins (Bob) and Torrey Owens (Jerry); his sister Patricia Taylor (Robert) and 10 grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Gloria, daughter Tracy (Eric), brother James, and sister Nancy (Jack). A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 4th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation following until 5:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S Coy Road, Oregon, OH
