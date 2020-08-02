1/
David Rollin Kuebbeler
1936 - 2020
David Rollin Kuebbeler

David Rollin Kuebbeler died on the 18th of July in La Junta, Colorado. He was born to Dr. Rollin and Jane (nee Kampke) Kuebbeler on the 15th of December in 1936. David attended Waite High School and Wooster College in Ohio, receiving a degree in Education from Wooster and a Master's Degree and PHD from the Toledo University. He taught history at DeVilbiss and Start High Schools while his wife, Ann was the librarian at Waite High School. He and Ann, who died in 2017, lived 10 years in Toledo, Ohio before moving to La Junta, CO where they were very active in their community.

Surviving are his brother, Philip (Judy) Kuebbeler; nephews, Robert Kuebbeler of Steamboat, CO, William Kuebbeler of Fishers, Indiana and niece, Andrea Kuebbeler of Evanston, Illinois.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
