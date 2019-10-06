Home

David Ronald Mikolajczyk


1942 - 2019
David Ronald Mikolajczyk Obituary
David Ronald Mikolajczyk

Passed away on October 1, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming. David was born to Steven Frank Mikolajczyk and Margaret Jenkins Mikolajczyk on May 27, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio. He has now joined his parents and siblings, Mary Jane, Elaine, Frank, Daniel and Harry.

David graduated from Woodward High School in 1960 and joined the Navy shortly after. He served on the USS Forrestal on two Mediterranean cruises. On his return, he earned his associate degree in mechanical engineering. He also went on to receive his bachelor's degree in liberal arts, a master's degree in education, and a master's degree in business. David loves learning and adventure and pursued both throughout his life.

David has also been the overseer of Dominion Chapel and Dominion ministries for over 30 years. His encouraging teachings can be accessed at www.dominion-chapel.com.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons, David, Dean, Dion; daughter, Teresa; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
