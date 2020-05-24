David S. Goldstein
1957 - 2020
David S. Goldstein

David S. Goldstein passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a short battle with cancer. David was born on February 4, 1957, to Louis and Marion (Martin) Goldstein, who both preceded him in death.

Surviving are his siblings, Cheryl (Thomas) Weis, Donna (Robert) Villalobos, Charles Goldstein, Judy Gullikson, Bonnie Garcia and companion, Rosie Hunt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Coronavirus no services are planned.


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
