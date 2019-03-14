David S. Kawakami



David Kawakami was born on August 8, 1926 in Fukuoka, Japan, the largest city of a million and half in South-Western Japan. He was a cadet at Japanese Naval Academy during the Pacific War (1944-45) and witnessed the explosion of Atom Bomb over Hiroshima, only 20+ miles north of Etajima Island across the Inland Sea of Setonaikai.



After the war, he graduated from School of Foreign Affairs of Fukuoka University, the largest private college in South-Western Japan in 1950. While attending Seinan Baptist University, he was awarded a special scholarship from the U.S. State Department to study in the United States. While Japan was still under the U.S. Occupation, he was admitted to the University of California at Berkley in the spring of 1951. In that same year he married Kimiko, his classmate at Fukuoka University, one of the only 16 co-eds in his class of 250 men.



In the ensuing years, he attended universities in Washington State, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio and earned his BS, MS, MBA, and PhD. In 1964 while teaching part-time at Hammond Campus of Purdue University, he was offered an assistant professorship position but declined to pursue his business careers.



During his business careers of 40 plus years, he worked for three Fortune 100 Companies in various management capacities, ranging from Director of Finance and general accounting operations and group director of computer operations. While in Maryland working as controller of U.S.-Japan joint venture company, he also served on Business Development Commission and Executive Board on Technical and Vocational Education.



David served as elder and treasurer of Seventh - day Adventist churches in Maryland and Ohio. He accepted his retirement in 1995.



David is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Kimiko; one son, Raymond, of Columbus, OH; daughter, Kari Kawakimi, of Northville, MI; and one granddaughter, Sydney Kawakami, of Northville, MI.



Memorial Services for David will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4909 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of David are asked to consider the church or the Toledo Humane Society.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019