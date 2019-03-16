Services Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel 10304 Dixie Highway Louisville , KY 40272 502-935-0056 Memorial service 3:00 PM Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church 4909 Sylvania Ave Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Kawakami Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David S. Kawakami

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) David S. Kawakami, a witness to history as a Japanese naval cadet, who continued his education in the United States and landed corporate management roles, including at Owens-Illinois Inc., died Tuesday in his South Toledo home. He was 92.



He had non-Hodgkin's lymphona, his son, Ray Kawakami, said.



"He was still spending a few hours a day on the computer, transmitting emails to relatives back in Japan and to friends in the United States," his son said.



He was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Fukuoka, Japan, to Fumiko and Bunichi Kawakami. During World War II, he earned a spot in the Imperial Japanese Naval Academy. He was training several miles off the coast of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, when he noticed a flash, he told The Blade in 1997.



A boom followed seconds later, and the cadets' instructor told them to seek shelter. Emerging 30 minutes later, they saw a cloud in the direction of Hiroshima.



B-29s flew overhead daily, Mr. Kawakami said in 1997, and that day, he thought U.S. bombers hit an ammunition dump. It took 10 days before he and the other cadets learned that an atomic bomb had destroyed Hiroshima.



At the war's end, some instructors committed suicide, "but our supervisor told us not to do anything stupid, that Japan would need to depend on its young people to rebuild," Mr. Kawakami said in 1997.



He was a graduate of the school of foreign affairs at Fukuoka University. He attended Seinan Baptist University and received a State Department scholarship, allowing him to study at the University of California at Berkeley.



"He spoke English in Japan, and that's how he caught the eye of the U.S. occupying forces. He could translate for them," his son said. "Those folks who befriended my parents encouraged and supported their emigrating to the United States. He clearly was intelligent."



The Kawakamis became U.S. citizens.



"I hope Japanese people never forget how generous the American people were after the war," Mr. Kawakami told The Blade. "United States helped to build Japan."



He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Pittsburg State University in Kansas; a master's degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois; a master of business administration from the University of Toledo and, at age 80, a doctorate from Kennedy-Western University.



A position at O-I brought Mr. Kawakami and his family to Toledo from Gary, Ind., where he worked for the Inland Steel Co. He became a project manager, working out of the glassmaker's headquarters then at Madison Avenue and St. Clair Street. His wife, Kimiko, recalled the appeal of Toledo's clean water.



"People were so friendly, too, from the neighborhood and church," his wife said.



Because of Mr. Kawakami's Japanese background and language skill, he went to work for a joint venture between O-I's Kimball division and the Japanese firm Terumo. He became comptroller of Kimball Terumo Corp., and for seven years, the Kawakamis lived near the firm's Elkton, Md., headquarters.



The family returned to Toledo in 1979 and Mr. Kawakami to O-I, from which he retired. He later was director of general accounting operations for several years with the Toledo Public Schools. Afterward, he worked for a technology firm. He also taught Japanese classes at the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University. He and his wife for a time were active in the Japanese Association of Toledo.



He had been an elder and treasurer of Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church.



"He tried to stay engaged," his son said. "He was the guy always helping those who might not have received attention from other people. He was the underdog's guy."



Surviving are his wife, Kimiko Kawakami, whom he married June 21, 1951; son, Raymond Kawakami, and a granddaughter.



Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Toledo First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel.



The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Area Humane Society, Maumee.



