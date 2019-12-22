Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
David S. "Dave" Mossing


1951 - 2019
David "Dave" S. Mossing

David "Dave" S. Mossing, 68, of Erie, Michigan, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in The Toledo Hospital. Born July 8, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Richard E. and Margaret T. (Fischbach) Mossing. A 1969 graduate of Whitmer High School, he married Nancy M. Grochowski on June 22, 1979. Dave owned and operated Mossing Machine & Tool, Inc, in Toledo for the past 38 years. He was active in the Boy Scouts during his youth and continued as a leader. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, especially going to his cabin in the U.P.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy; children, Michael Mossing, Robert Mossing, Rosie Mossing, Brian (Asmita Piya) Mossing, Justin (Katie) Grochowski and Neal (Heather) Mossing; brother, Russ (Libbie) Mossing; sister, Theresa (Jon) McCloud and 9 grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard and Howard Mossing.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019. Sharing of Memories will be Thursday at 7:00 pm. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Erie, MI. Memorials may be made to the .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
