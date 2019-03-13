Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
David S. Swiatek passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 21, 1929 to the late Stanley and Helen Swiatek. David graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947, from the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy in 1951, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict from 1951-1953. He married his loving wife Christine (Anthony) in 1957.

David is survived by his wife, Christine; son, David (Christina) Swiatek; daughters, Laurie Stoiber and Stacey (Alan) Clink; grandchildren, Stephanie (Christopher) Meyer, Katherine (Josh) Stagner, Victoria (Clayton) Converse, Kevin (Laura) Swiatek, Jenny (Josh) Fall, Anthony (Marissa) Stoiber, and Nathan Stoiber; 12 great-grandchildren; special friends, Sue and Len Palinski, Terri and Tony Bettinger, Glenda and Mike Overholt.

David worked at several area pharmacies, retiring from Rite Aid in 1995. He enjoyed fixing, building, and could repair anything. He often played cards with friends and fished, but most of all loved spending time with his beautiful family.

Friends will be received Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Toledo, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital and the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019
