David Scott BridgesDavid Scott Bridges, age 54, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Toledo, OH, October 3, 1965, to parents, Judy (Gable) and Tom Bridges.He grew up in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Whitmer High School, he served in U.S. Army and was honorable discharged in 1994. David had a strong firm personality and heart of gold and loved helping others. He was a great lawncare man, swimming pool cleaner and jack of many trades. He enjoyed fishing, swimming and building fires. He was a thoughtful caring father to his children. He attended all their sporting events and supported them in all they did. He loved taking his sons to the outer banks of North Carolina where they enjoyed many activities which was a yearly vacation.He is survived by his sons, Joshua, Brandon and Bailey; parents, Judy Gable, Tom (Donna) Bridges; brother, Tommy (Rita) Bridges; step-sisters, Peggy and Vickie Annesser. He also leaves behind many great, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and good friends.He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenn Bridges and step- father, David Gable. When David's stepfather had his stroke he moved back home to help his mother to take care of his step father, to full fill his wish of being at home until his death. He promised David Gable he would take care of Judy when he passed. David's wish was to be cremated and buried at Calvary Cemetery in a private service with a memorial service scheduled at a later date.