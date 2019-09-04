Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rangel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David T. Rangel


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David T. Rangel Obituary
David T. "DT" "Cowboy" Rangel

David T Rangel "DT "Cowboy" passed away at the age of 85 August 25th 2019 with his family by his side. His parents were John and Lenora Rangel. He was married to the love of his life Joanne for 67 years but had known each other for 70 years. They created 9 children 21 Grand children and 35 great -grandchildren. He enjoyed playing scratch-offs and was good at winning. He enjoyed fishing gardening and making tamales with Joanne and his famous Menudo. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his daughter Rita; and two great-grandsons. His Funeral will be at Immaculate Conception Church On September 21, at 11am with a viewing at 9 a.m. Dad and Mom will be laid to rest together at the Resurrection Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Holland American Legion 1074 Clarion Ave., Holland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to charities of your choosing.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.