|
|
David T. "DT" "Cowboy" Rangel
David T Rangel "DT "Cowboy" passed away at the age of 85 August 25th 2019 with his family by his side. His parents were John and Lenora Rangel. He was married to the love of his life Joanne for 67 years but had known each other for 70 years. They created 9 children 21 Grand children and 35 great -grandchildren. He enjoyed playing scratch-offs and was good at winning. He enjoyed fishing gardening and making tamales with Joanne and his famous Menudo. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his daughter Rita; and two great-grandsons. His Funeral will be at Immaculate Conception Church On September 21, at 11am with a viewing at 9 a.m. Dad and Mom will be laid to rest together at the Resurrection Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Holland American Legion 1074 Clarion Ave., Holland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to charities of your choosing.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019