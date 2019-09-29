Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2770 W. Central
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2770 W. Central
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Spitler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David V. Spitler


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David V. Spitler Obituary
David V. Spitler

David V. Spitler, age 58, died on August 18, 2019, in Kingshill, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. He was born in Toledo on November 27, 1960, to Clement and Mary (Roseborough) Spitler. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Kristy Spitler; son Rob (Dani) Madden; sisters Kathleen (Bill) Manley, Mary (Ralph) Matzinger; brother Charles Spitler; nephew Ian; nieces Margaret, Elizabeth, and Carolyn. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 W. Central. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's or Toledo Animal Rescue. Condolences for the family can be left on www.reebfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now