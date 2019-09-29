|
David V. Spitler
David V. Spitler, age 58, died on August 18, 2019, in Kingshill, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. He was born in Toledo on November 27, 1960, to Clement and Mary (Roseborough) Spitler. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Kristy Spitler; son Rob (Dani) Madden; sisters Kathleen (Bill) Manley, Mary (Ralph) Matzinger; brother Charles Spitler; nephew Ian; nieces Margaret, Elizabeth, and Carolyn. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 W. Central. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's or Toledo Animal Rescue. Condolences for the family can be left on www.reebfuneralhome.com
