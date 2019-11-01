|
|
David Vaugh Marlow
David Vaughn Marlow, 57, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bellevue Hospital. He was born December 28, 1961 in Oregon. David was a graduate of Waite High School and was formerly employed at Hunt-Wesson. He enjoyed guns, gambling and Saturday date night with dinner and a movie.
David is survived by his loving wife, Connie; children, Tiffany (Goeff) Coburn, Stephanie Marlow (David Reed), Greg Nichols (Selena Stephens), Megan Marlow and Brittany Frederick; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Tom Marlow, Daniel (Anne) Marlow, Rick Marlow and Alice (Doug) Vaughn; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Minnie (Slone) Marlow.
Family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616 from 2-7 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019