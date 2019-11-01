Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Marlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Vaugh Marlow


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Vaugh Marlow Obituary
David Vaugh Marlow

David Vaughn Marlow, 57, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bellevue Hospital. He was born December 28, 1961 in Oregon. David was a graduate of Waite High School and was formerly employed at Hunt-Wesson. He enjoyed guns, gambling and Saturday date night with dinner and a movie.

David is survived by his loving wife, Connie; children, Tiffany (Goeff) Coburn, Stephanie Marlow (David Reed), Greg Nichols (Selena Stephens), Megan Marlow and Brittany Frederick; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Tom Marlow, Daniel (Anne) Marlow, Rick Marlow and Alice (Doug) Vaughn; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Minnie (Slone) Marlow.

Family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616 from 2-7 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -