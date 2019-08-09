|
|
Mr. David Vincent Brooks
Mr. David Vincent Brooks "Ricky" received his wings on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 surrounded by his living family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Bethany Brooks; children Donzelle Wyatt, Jeanette Brooks, David Johnson, Rukiya Johnson, Michael Johnson, Stephany Johnson, Brianna MaGahey; siblings Donald (Cherri) Brooks, Jr., Donna (Craig) Mims, Diane (Will) Hughes; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3 – 8 p.m. with a sharing of memories from 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 12 at The True Church of God of the Apostolic Faith, 2146 North 12th St. at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment Forest Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the .
Please view and sign the guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019