David W. BirtcherDavid W. Birtcher, age 64, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Flower Hospital with his wife and son by his side. He overcame many obstacles in his battle with cancer the past several years, many people would have given up but he persevered. David was born to John William "Bill" Jr. and Juanita (Cluxton) Birtcher in Toledo, Ohio on April 29, 1956. David graduated from Waite High School and attended bible college. He worked for the City of Toledo both in Streets, Bridge, and Harbors and in the Water Department. After retirement, he worked as a limo driver.David enjoyed spending time with his wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren. He could often be found visiting Metroparks or at the YMCA with his family. David was clean and sober for 32 years and attended meetings with A.A. and N.A. His best memories were from family vacations taken when his children were younger.David is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; son, Jacob; and grandchildren, Logan and Andrew Esterline. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kristy Esterline.Forever in our hearts, we love and miss you.A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.