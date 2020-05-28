David W. CooperDavid W. Cooper, age 73, of Oregon, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. David was born to Warren H. and Fern (Murey) Cooper in Pontiac, Michigan on December 30, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Clay High School. David enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing video games.David is survived by his wife, Susan; son, David Jr; brother, Larry (Susan); sisters, Beverly (Milt) Andrews and Susan (Dennis) Mohler; brother-in-law, John (Corrine) Sedlar; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Daniel.Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon on Friday May 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.