Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
David W. "Corny" Cornelison Sr.


David W. "Corny" Cornelison Sr. Obituary
David W. "Corny" Cornelison, Sr.

David W. "Corny" Cornelison, Sr. age 68, of Temperance, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio- Toledo. He was born on September 20, 1950 to Eddie Cornelison and Beatrice Roberts in Toledo. Corny retired from Rolled Alloy's after 20 years of service as a Supervisor. In his spare time he enjoyed a great game of golf, rooting for The Ohio State Buckeye's & Detroit Tiger's, playing for various softball leagues and tournaments and was a longtime member of the Commodore Club where he was a former Board Member.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia (Tatro) Cornelison; son, David W. (Karen) Cornelison, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer (Ben) Mason; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Vaughn and Shelley Roberts; in-laws, Bob (Judy) Tatro, Jerilyn (Bob) Walters and Gary Tatro; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). At Corny's request, there will be no formal funeral service, instead enjoy a nice cold beverage in his memory.

Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019
