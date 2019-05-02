David W. "Corny" Cornelison, Sr.



David W. "Corny" Cornelison, Sr. age 68, of Temperance, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio- Toledo. He was born on September 20, 1950 to Eddie Cornelison and Beatrice Roberts in Toledo. Corny retired from Rolled Alloy's after 20 years of service as a Supervisor. In his spare time he enjoyed a great game of golf, rooting for The Ohio State Buckeye's & Detroit Tiger's, playing for various softball leagues and tournaments and was a longtime member of the Commodore Club where he was a former Board Member.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia (Tatro) Cornelison; son, David W. (Karen) Cornelison, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer (Ben) Mason; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Vaughn and Shelley Roberts; in-laws, Bob (Judy) Tatro, Jerilyn (Bob) Walters and Gary Tatro; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). At Corny's request, there will be no formal funeral service, instead enjoy a nice cold beverage in his memory.



Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019