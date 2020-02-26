Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
David W. Fondessy


1960 - 2020
David W. Fondessy Obituary
David W. Fondessy

David W. Fondessy, 59, of Genoa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 3, 1960 to William and Doris (McLargin) Fondessy, in Toledo.

David worked as a Master Carpenter for many years, and was a Diamond Builder for Schumacher Homes for the past three. Fred Kusion, Fondessy's employer for 40 years said, "He was a great craftsman, and my go to guy for just about everything. Irreplaceable."

Many remember Dave for the love he had for his friends and family, his expansive mind, unwavering work ethic, selfless acts of kindness and humorous spirit. He was happiest when outdoors either trapping, hunting, fishing or trail riding.

David is survived by his loving partner, Cynthia Bennett; mother of children, Teresa Reinbolt; children, Michele Fondessy, Jennifer Fondessy, Joseph Fondessy; grandchildren, Jace Fondessy, Alivia Rowe; sister, Julia Liss; brother-in-law, Bill Liss; nieces, Makayla and Madysen; and nephew, Reilly.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge OH. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the funeral home. A burial will follow to Lake Township cemetery, Millbury. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in David's name, are asked to consider The . Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
