|
|
David W. Lehr 1951-2019
David Lehr of Mesquite, NV; formally of Toledo, Ohio, passed away. He and his wife Sandy moved to a retirement community in Mesquite, NV in 2017.
David retired from the Toledo Blade Newspaper in 2011 after 41 years of employment. David and Sandy were married 46 years. They shared many great memories and wonderful years that Sandy will forever cherish. They traveled all over the world, enjoyed seeing the different cultures, and meeting people, they made many friends from all over. David enjoyed working and going to flea markets and talking with everyone. David has 2 brothers, 3 sisters and their spouses surviving. Both parents are deceased.
Please consider donations to Mesa View Hospice or Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019