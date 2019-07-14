David W. Shook



David W. Shook, of Porter, Indiana and formerly of Oregon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on August 25, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Florence (nee Bickelhaupt) Shook. Early on in his life, he was an Eagle Scout with Troop 131. On April 25, 1998, he married Diana Elaine Carpenter Biggs in Hobart, Indiana. Dave retired after 34 years from Oregon City Schools in Ohio where he was affectionately known as "Coach" by his students. He taught Algebra, coached football and officiated wrestling for 30 years. He was inducted into the Ohio State Wrestling Official Hall of Fame and the Clay High School Football Hall of Fame. To say that he was an avid fan of the Patriots and the University of Michigan is a gross understatement.



He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Shook; son, John D. Shook; step children, Sherrie (Ryan Kramer) Biggs, Cynthia (John) Clemmons, Michael D. Biggs, Susan (Melissa) Hearth; grandchildren, Jeb Shook, Clarissa and Hero Tokash; beloved big brother of Nancy (Dan) Brown; aunt, Sue Rochowiak; nephews, Thomas (Jacqui) Brown, Daniel (Karen) Brown, Tony Brown and many loving nephews, nieces and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Jeffrey David Shook. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the NWI Parkinson's Association, Inc., 2927 Jewett Ave., Highland, IN 46322.



A memorial visitation for Dave will be held at St. Michael Centre, 4001 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH, on Sunday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com



"Go Blue!"



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 21, 2019