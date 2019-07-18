(News story) PORTER, Ind. - David W. Shook, a former northwest Ohio high school teacher and football coach who forged connections with students over a lengthy career, died June 25. He was 76.



The cause of death was complications from Parkinson's disease, said his wife, Diana Shook, 77.



"He was probably the most fun-loving, brilliant, brilliant wit, and a person who totally cared for other people. We made a good fit," said Mrs. Shook of Porter, Ind.



Mr. Shook played football at Defiance College, where he studied math and graduated in 1965. He went on to serve as an assistant football coach at Clay High School for 13 years, ultimately becoming head coach in 1982.



In January, 1982, Mr. Shook told The Blade of his plans for the position. He shared the importance of having fun and of students to try as hard as they can.



"I'm absolutely sure that when a youngster drops a pass, he didn't do it on purpose," he said. "As a coach, your first impulse might be to chew him out, but then he's going to be worried the next time he's going out for that pass.



"Those negative attitudes breed negative results and that's not what high school football is about."



Mr. Shook also taught algebra and officiated wrestling. He coached as well at Northwood and Genoa. He is a member of the Ohio Wrestling Officials Association Hall of Fame.



Mr. Shook was born Aug. 25, 1942, in Chicago to Richard and Florence Shook. They preceded him in death. He moved to northwest Ohio at a young age.



"David and I went to school together. We were classmates. We were also high school sweethearts [at Clay High School]," Mrs. Shook said.



Mrs. Shook said they stayed in touch and remained exceptionally close friends. She returned in 1997 to take care of her mother, and met Mr. Shook again. The two married April 25, 1998, in Hobart, Ind.



They moved to Maine in 2000 and Indiana in 2012.



"We were together 24/?7 for 21 years. It was easy," she said.



He changed many lives and maintained a positive attitude, his wife said.



John Boles, 65, of Perrysburg, coached and taught alongside Mr. Shook for a number of years. He praised Mr. Shook's ability to simplify complex rules, and said former students still ask about Mr. Shook.



"Incredible passion, intelligent, insightful, and the players absolutely loved him," Mr. Boles said. "They loved him. He just connected with kids, and he was just one of those coaches who could be tough on kids because they knew how much he cared about them."



The two were great friends. He said Mr. Shook made him think deepest and laugh hardest.



Surviving Mr. Shook are his wife, Diana Shook; son, John Shook; stepchildren, Sherrie Biggs, Cynthia Clemmons, Michael Biggs, and Susan Hearth; sister, Nancy Brown; and three grandchildren.



Memorial visitation will take place from 2 to 4 pm. July 27 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. Arrangements are by the Rees Funeral Home of Portage, Ind.



The family suggests tributes in Mr. Shook's name to NWI Parkinsons, Inc., of Highland, Ind.



This is a news story by Ryan Dunn. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6095, or on Twitter @RDunnBlade. Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019