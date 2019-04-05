Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Ave
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Carter


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
David Wayne Carter Obituary
David Wayne Carter

David Wayne Carter, 67 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. The son of Albert and Mary (Weinzapf) Carter he was born on December 18, 1951 in Toledo, OH.

Dave attended Bedford High School and shortly after graduation began his career in the floor covering industry. He worked many years learning the business and trade before deciding to open his own business. Dave married Dianna Lee Jackson on September 25, 1971. Together, they opened Carter Carpets & Vinyl in Temperance, MI operating for over 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, playing golf, riding his snowmobile, playing horseshoes and the occasional firework wars with his friends and brother-in-laws. His favorite place to spend time doing all of these activities was at their home in Northern Michigan.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Dianna; daughter, Stacey Carter; siblings, Suzanne Carter, Mark Carter and Neal (Rita) Carter; brother and sister-in-laws and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and James.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery Toledo, OH.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now