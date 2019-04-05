David Wayne Carter



David Wayne Carter, 67 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. The son of Albert and Mary (Weinzapf) Carter he was born on December 18, 1951 in Toledo, OH.



Dave attended Bedford High School and shortly after graduation began his career in the floor covering industry. He worked many years learning the business and trade before deciding to open his own business. Dave married Dianna Lee Jackson on September 25, 1971. Together, they opened Carter Carpets & Vinyl in Temperance, MI operating for over 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, playing golf, riding his snowmobile, playing horseshoes and the occasional firework wars with his friends and brother-in-laws. His favorite place to spend time doing all of these activities was at their home in Northern Michigan.



Dave is survived by his loving wife, Dianna; daughter, Stacey Carter; siblings, Suzanne Carter, Mark Carter and Neal (Rita) Carter; brother and sister-in-laws and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and James.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery Toledo, OH.



