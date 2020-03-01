|
David William Hall
David William Hall, age 72, of Toledo, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 10, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Melvin and Phyllis (Boyce) Hall. David was born and raised in Point Place and returned there 12 years ago, residing with his "Soulmate" Julie Blaze and beloved German Shepherd, Sheba. He attended Woodward High School and The University of Toledo and spent his employment career working for the City of Toledo as a Foreman in the Sewer Department. David was an avid golfer from age 10, achieving 5 holes-in-one. His favorite golf league was in the Commodore Club where he was a 27-year member. He was a lifelong diehard fan of OSU and the Cleveland Browns. He also was a supporter of the VFW. David was a generous man who was kind to all and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
David is survived by his loving partner, Julie Blaze; son, Jeffrey (Jenny) Hall; daughter, Stacy Hartman; stepdaughters, Michelle (Philip) Wright-Gunzman and Katie Junja; stepdaughter-in-law, Erica Wright; grandchildren, Stephanie, Noah, Zachary, Samantha, Destiny, Bradley, Sarilyn, David, Jocelyn, and Wesley; 6 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way); siblings, Kathy (David) Lindsey and James (Heather) Hall; and nieces and nephews, David Lindsey Jr., Julie (Josh) Greenlee, Kristy Hall, and Todd Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 wives, Linda Wozniak and Linda Gonzales Hall; stepson, Bradley Wright; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Family and friends may visit Saturday, March 7, from 2-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Visitation will conclude with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. with Deacon James Dudley presiding. A celebration of David's life will be held in April.
Memorial donations may be given to the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020