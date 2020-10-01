Mr. Davio C. Golladay, Sr.Mr. Golladay, 37, passed Thursday, September 24, 2020. He attended both Jesup W. Scott and Roy C. Start High Schools and was a machine operator for Dana Corp.Surviving are mother, Sherita (Kashe) Golladay-Burroughs; fathers, Kevin Gaston and James "Jett" (Toni) White; sons, Davio, Jr. and Davion Golladay; daughter, Dallas Rose Golladay; 3 sisters; 3 brothers and host of other loving relatives.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. The Reverend Larry Brazzell, Eulogist. Masks and Social Distancing Required.