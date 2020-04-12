|
Dawn A. Konwin
Dawn A. Konwin, 50, of Sylvania, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with her sons by her side. She was born on January 28, 1970 in Toledo, OH to Eugene and Carol (Skidmore) Cox.
Dawn is survived by her sons, Joseph (Kelsea), Shane and Kaidyn; siblings, Cindy Nowak, Patricia (Lynn) Belair, Kay (Victor) Neubert, Germain (Al) James, and Michael (Tenethia) Cox; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Seth, siblings, Karen and Diane.
Due to the current situation, a private celebration was held. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020