Dawn A. Konwin


1970 - 2020
Dawn A. Konwin Obituary
Dawn A. Konwin

Dawn A. Konwin, 50, of Sylvania, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with her sons by her side. She was born on January 28, 1970 in Toledo, OH to Eugene and Carol (Skidmore) Cox.

Dawn is survived by her sons, Joseph (Kelsea), Shane and Kaidyn; siblings, Cindy Nowak, Patricia (Lynn) Belair, Kay (Victor) Neubert, Germain (Al) James, and Michael (Tenethia) Cox; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Seth, siblings, Karen and Diane.

Due to the current situation, a private celebration was held.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
