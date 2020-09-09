1/1
Dawn A. Leach
1936 - 2020
Dawn A. Leach

"...The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God's children."

Romans 8:15-17

Dawn A. Leach, 84, of Toledo, was called home by Her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2020, at Otterbein Senior Life. She was born June 20, 1936, in Toledo to Glenn and Evelyn (Smith) Duffey.

Dawn was a graduate of Libbey High School. On June 16, 1957, Dawn married Donald R. Leach Sr. in Toledo. She worked for many years at the Jewish Community Center and was proficient at shorthand. Dawn served in Christian Ministries all her life, and was a member of the Toledo Trinity Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed music and played the accordion and sang. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, treasuring the memories she made with them.

She is survived by her children, David P. Leach, Denise (Phil) Frederick; daughter-in-laws, Anita Leach and Sue Leach; grandchildren, Daniel Leach Jr., Sarah (Richard) Good, Lindsey (Gary) Simpkins, Kimi Neyhart, Connie (Andy) McClain, Amanda Frederick, Candice (Ray) Hall, Aaron Frederick, and Chris Milligan; and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Gavin, Raylynn, Maddox, Mackenzie, Nikki, Everett, Cain, Kai, Wyatt.

Dawn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Leach Sr.; parents, Glenn and Evelyn Duffey; brothers, Roger and Ross Duffey; sons, Donald "Donn" R. Leach Jr., Daniel Leach Sr.; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth "Bella" Rae Good.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 5 pm - 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 11:00 am. at the funeral home with an hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Ministry of Toledo Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Dawn's memory.

To leave a special message for Dawn's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
