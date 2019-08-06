|
|
Dawn L. Weaver
Dawn Lee (Wyse) Weaver, 76, of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2019 at her lake home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Burkholder) Wyse of Wauseon, Ohio. She was born at home on July 31, 1943.
She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1961 and completed her nursing degree from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She married David Scott Weaver on February 20, 1965. Following 4 years as a nurse at University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and David's graduation from dental school, they started a family and relocated to Virginia. After David's time in the US Coast Guard, they moved back to Columbus so David could complete his Orthodontic training. In 1973 they finally settled in Toledo.
Dawn was passionate about children and families and dedicated her time to raising her five children and fourteen grandchildren and helping others. She volunteered for over 25 years at Heartbeat of Toledo and many years at Salem Church. Her volunteerism was rooted in her deep faith in Christ and his teachings to help others and honor the sanctity of life. She and David loved to travel together and with dear friends and spent many wonderful years with family and friends at Devils Lake in Michigan and more recently winters in The Villages, Florida. She was quick with a smile, very active and loved playing bridge, tennis, riding her bike and walking her dog, Beja. She could make friends anywhere and never met a stranger as evidenced by all the cards and letters she received during her illness. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Rockwell Wyse; her mother and father-in-law, Earl and Virginia Weaver. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, David Weaver; her siblings, Douglas (Patty) Wyse, Hope (David) Renton, Paul (Judy) Wyse; brother-in-law, Terry Weaver; sister-in-law, Dori (Robert) Boggs; her children, Lara (Kevin) MacDowell Weaver, Scott (Mary) Weaver, Andrew (Tami) Weaver, Kiersten (Mark) Robinson, Brittany (Matthew) Potts; her grandchildren, Jade (Allie), Miles, Haley, Garrett, Nathan, Hunter, Gabriel, Sylvan, Caleb, Collin, Alexa, Aubrey, Ashley, Caroline; and her surrogate children and grandchildren Orpha, Alyssa, Billy, Dawn and Brian, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee County, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Olivet Lutheran Church of Sylvania and Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Manitou Beach, Michigan. We also would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who have offered support and love during Dawn's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartbeat of Toledo.
A memorial service will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM with an hour of visitation prior. Inurnment will immediately follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019