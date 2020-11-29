1/1
Dayle Reed
Dayle Reed

Dayle Ames Reed passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Dayle graduated valedictorian from Anthony Wayne High School in 1961 and from Baldwin Wallace University with a B.A. in 1965. Dayle taught at Davis Business College, Penta Career Center, and Owens Community College, substituted, and tutored at Anthony Wayne High School.

Dayle was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Easter Ames and her son, Robert Reed.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Reed; sons, Chester Reed, Randall and Beth Reed, Chad and Megan Reed; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister, Darla Nolder and her children, Kimberly Meridieth, Ken Nolder and Kelleigh Repass. As per her request, there will be no service.

Dayle was very active in the Community of Christ Lutheran Church, serving as a past president of council, bell choir member & bible school volunteer. She also volunteered at Salem Lutheran Church, Mobile Meals, and St. Luke's Hospital. She enjoyed book groups, bridge clubs and her grandchildren.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jerry and family, you all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Heather Arquette
Friend
November 28, 2020
Our prayers and sympathies to Jerry and sons....May God grant you peace...
Amy Gelsone
Friend
